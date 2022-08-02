Latest Blockbuster Movies, TV Shows, and Originals on Tamasha, Partnered with STARZPLAY

Tamasha, Pakistan’s Over the Top (OTT) video platform, has entered into a partnership with STARZPLAY whereby it will now be offering the latest Hollywood and Pakistani movies, TV shows, kids’ content, and web series for the local audience.

Tamasha provides the latest movies, TV shows, web series, Live TV, and sports streaming for users in Pakistan. In addition, the platform regularly does live game shows and quizzes during live sports events, giving its users a chance to win grand prizes.

Talking about this development, Aamer Ejaz, Chief Digital Officer, Jazz said, “Tamasha’s collaboration with STARZPLAY is to further enrich its offering and to provide the internet users in Pakistan with quality and healthy entertainment.”

He added, “On top of our Live TV use cases, we have seen the audience getting really attracted to video-on-demand content as they like to indulge in on-the-go entertainment. Increasing smartphone and internet penetration and the hunger for video content just reaffirms our resolve to make Tamasha the leading OTT video platform in Pakistan.”

Arif Baig Mohamed, Chairman, Cinepax Cinemas, stated, “This partnership aligns with our vision of enabling millions of Pakistanis to stream high-quality STARZPLAY TV shows and movies.”

He added, “This venture will enable us to enhance the viewership of our premium global shows such as F.R.I.E.N.D.S, the James Bond box-set, and STARZPLAY original productions; Karachi Division and Mumkin, on the state-of-the-art Tamasha platform.”

Tamasha can be accessed by all telco users on the web, Play Store, and App store.