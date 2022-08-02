Pak Suzuki Increase Bike Prices For the 4th Time in 2022

Hot on the heels of Atlas Honda and Yamaha, Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) has also increased the prices of its motorcycles, following local currency depreciation.

This is the 4th price hike PSMC has announced this year for its bikes. Effective from August 1, the new ex-factory prices of PSMC bikes are as follows:

Model Old Price (Rs.) New Price (Rs.) Increase (Rs.) GD-110S 219,000 229,000 10,000 GS-150 239,000 251,000 12,000 GS-150 SE 256,000 271,000 15,000 GR-150 349,000 365,000 16,000

At the start of 2022, Suzuki’s GD 110S was priced at Rs. 199,000, GS 150 at Rs. 215,000, GS 150SE at 232,000, and GR 150 at Rs. 315,000. This means that the prices have gone up by up to Rs. 50,000 this year. PSMC increased bike prices four times last year. From January to December 2021, Suzuki bike prices observed a rise of up to Rs. 28,000.

The repeated price hikes by bike manufacturers in the last two years are placing two-wheelers beyond reach for a majority of buyers. Due to this issue, the bike industry in particular warrants the government’s attention.