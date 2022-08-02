Relatives Cut Off Nose and Lips of Policeman for Leaking Obscene Videos of Woman

The relatives of a woman in Jhang cut off the nose and lips of a Police Officer after he allegedly shared her objectionable videos with local residents.

According to details, three suspects, including the husband and son of the woman, injured Constable Qasim Hayat. The injured officer was rushed to Civil Hospital Jhang.

The Medico-Legal Officer (MLO) of the hospital confirmed that Qasim sustained 13 wounds. The MLO added that Qasim is out of danger and is expected to make a full recovery.

Speaking in this regard, District Police Officer (DPO) Jhang, Rashid Hayat, said that all three attackers have been arrested. A case has been registered against them and further investigation is underway.

The DPO added that Qasim is currently suspended from service as he is facing an inquiry for allegedly sharing obscene videos of the woman.

As per the previously registered FIR against the constable, Qasim and the woman were neighbors. He threatened to kill her son if she did not meet him. Resultantly, the woman met Qasim and he forcefully videotaped her in an objectionable state.

Qasim then blackmailed the woman by threatening her to share the videos in case she refused to pay him money. He extorted money from the woman several times. After some time, the woman refused to get blackmailed and stopped paying the money to Qasim.

Ultimately, Qasim leaked her videos that spread like a wildfire in the village. The woman’s son filed a complaint against Qasim at the local police station. An FIR under sections 354, 384, and 292 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) was registered against the officer.

Although Qasim was suspended immediately after the FIR was registered, he wasn’t arrested as he had already obtained bail before arrest from a local court.

Pleading his innocence, Qasim’s family said that the investigation against him has not been able to prove him guilty and asserted that Qasim has been attacked despite being on bail.