AJK Higher Education Minister Sentenced to 14 Years in Jail

Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s (AJK) Minister for Higher Education, Malik Zafar Iqbal, has been sentenced to jail after the AJK High Court found him guilty of murder.

According to details, a two-member bench, comprising Justice Sardar Ejaz and Justice Khalid Rasheed Chaudhry, announced the reserved verdict earlier today.

ALSO READ PPP Minister Shehla Raza Sneaks in as Hockey Team Manager for Trip to Bangkok

As the verdict was announced, the minister was arrested by AJK Police. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs. 1 million on Malik Zafar Iqbal.

Malik Zafar Iqbal was listed as the primary accused in the murder of a young boy named Ameer Asif Shah 19 years ago. Delaying tactics employed by the accused coupled with poor investigation agonizingly delayed the verdict of the case.

ALSO READ Pakistan Railways to Send 93 Coach Inspectors to China With $100 Daily Allowance

Malik Zafar Iqbal was elected as a member of the AJK Legislative Assembly from LA-8 Rajmahal in Kotli district in the AJK General Elections held last year in July.

He took the oath of the Higher Education Minister in the cabinet of AJK Prime Minister (PM) Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan in April this year.