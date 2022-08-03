Pakistan Railways to Send 93 Coach Inspectors to China With $100 Daily Allowance

Pakistan Railways (PR), which is currently making losses worth billions of rupees, is going to send 93 of its officers and staff to China on a 22-day tour.

It has reportedly borne losses of over Rs. 45 billion but is now sending its officers and staff to China on a phased tour starting 9 August 2022.

The PR officials are going to inspect 230 passenger coaches that Pakistan is importing from China for an amount of $149 million. Meanwhile, they will receive $100 per day as traveling allowance and dearness allowance (TA/DA).

A list of eight alternative officers will also be prepared separately as the officers who are due to retire next year are also in the inspection crew.

It includes Additional General Manager (AGM), Shahid Aziz; Divisional Superintendent (DS) Workshop, Rahat Mirza; Director General (DG) Planning, Abdul Malik; Managing Director (MD) Loco Factory Risalpur, Aqeel Yousuf; and Project Director Mughalpura Workshop among others.

Deputy Chief Mechanical Engineer Risalpur, Muhammad Ghufran Khan (Team Leader), and Works Manager Mughalpura, Muhammad Ismail, are among the first group of officers that will be going for the 22-day visit to China.

Staff Member Mughalpura, Muhammad Khalid Khan, and Works Manager Hyderabad, Rajesh Kumar, will be among the officials leading the second team.

Additionally, DS Karachi, Abdul Waqas, will be part of the third group.