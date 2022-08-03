Cement Sales Fall by 47.7% in First Month of FY23

Cement Sales saw a decline of 47.7 percent in July 2022. The total Cement despatches during July 2022 were 2.039 million tons against 3.899 Million Tons despatched during the same month of last fiscal year.

Cement sales have dipped by a massive 47.7 percent year-on-year (YoY) to 2.039 million tons in August 2022 from 3.899 million recorded in the same month of last fiscal year.

According to the data released by All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association, local cement despatches by the industry during the month of July 2022 were 1.88 million tons compared to 3.44 million tons in July 2021, showing a decline of 45.28 percent.

Exports despatches also suffered massive decline by 66.09 percent as the volumes reduced from 452,777 tons in July 2021 to 153,517 tons in July 2022.

In July 2022, North based cement mills despatched 1.68 million tons cement showing a decline of 44.3 percent against 3.02 million tons despatches in July 2021. South based mills despatched 352,747 tons cement during July 2022 that was 59.53 percent less compared to the despatches of 871,601 tons during July 2021.

North based cement mills despatched 1.61 million tons cement in domestic markets showing a decline of 44.11 percent against 2.89 million tons despatches in July 2021. South based mills despatched 269,477 tons cement in local markets during July 2022 that was 51.4 percent lesscompared to the despatches of 554,442 tons during July 2021.

Exports from North based mills also declined by 48.2 percent as the quantities reduced from 135,618 tons in July 2021 to 70,247 tons in July 2022. Exports from South also reduced by 73.75 percent to 83,270 tons in July 2022 from 317,159 tons during the same month last year.

A spokesman of All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association emphasized that massive currency devaluation, political uncertainty and deteriorating economy needs to be addressed by the government to provide stable environment for industries. The situation is very alarming and government must come-up with a solution to bring the country out of this crisis.