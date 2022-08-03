Govt Decides Against Setting up Fuel Based Power Plants

Secretary, Power Division, Wednesday said that no new power generation plants would be installed that generate electricity using fuel.

He said this during the meeting of the Standing Committee on Power Division, chaired by Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Sardar Riaz Mehmood Khan Mazari.

The committee expressed its dissatisfaction regarding unannounced load shedding, especially during Eid days.

Furthermore, while discussing the Regulation of Generation, Transmission, and Distribution of Electric Power (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Government Bill), the Secretary, Power Division informed the committee that the provincial rotation clause creates hurdles in the appointment of Members of Electricity and Finance. The committee recommended that after one month, the vacant post should be filled on open merit to make the appellate tribunal functional.

The committee passed the Private Power and Infrastructure Board (Amendment) Bill, 2022 (the Government Bill), unanimously.

In attendance were MNAs, Ch. Khalid Javed, Sardar Muhammad Arfan Dogar, Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, Engr. Sabir Hussain Kaim Khani, Saira Bano, Dr. Muhammad Afzal Khan Dhandla, Muhammad Abdul Ghafar Wattoo, Makhdoom Syed Sami-ul-Hussain Gillani, Mir Khan Muhammad Jamali, and senior officers/officials from the Ministry of Power Division.