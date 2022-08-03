India Won’t Make ‘Mauka Mauka’ Ad for Asia Cup Match After World Cup Hammering

Indian TV channel, Star Sports has decided against making their infamous ‘mauka mauka’ advertisement series for the upcoming match between arch-rivals Pakistan and India in the 2022 Asia Cup.

The high-octane clash between the two nations always attracts millions of eyeballs which the broadcasters take full advantage of by releasing several advertisements for the event. One such advertisement is the ‘mauka mauka’ campaign which used to get widespread success in India.

Initially, the advertisement was created prior to the 2015 ICC World Cup clash between the two nations as Star Sports mocked Pakistan for their terrible record against India in mega-events. The one-off advertisement was then turned into a series as the broadcasters were blown away by its huge success.

However, the broadcasters have decided not to continue with the campaign as India suffered a humiliating defeat against the Men in Green in the previous encounter between the two sides. Pakistan steam-rolled past India in the 2021 T20 World Cup match as they shut down the critics with a historic 10-wicket win.

India did not have an answer to an inspired Babar Azam-led Pakistan as they were outplayed in all three departments of the game. Shaheen Afridi got rid of Indian openers cheaply before Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan chased down the target with utmost ease.

The arch-rivals will face each other on 28 August at Dubai International Stadium. The two sides might also play each other on 4 September in the Super 4s of the competition and may face each other again in the final on 11 September if they both manage to qualify.