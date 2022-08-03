Zainab Abbas to Join Iconic Cricket Commentators for The Hundred

Pakistani cricket presenter, Zainab Abbas, is all set to join renowned cricket commentators and analysts on the Sky Sports production for the English franchise cricket league, The Hundred.

Zainab will join the likes of Stuart Broad, Eoin Morgan, Ebony Rainford-Brent, Nasser Hussain, Kevin Pietersen, Darren Sammy, Kass Naidu, Jacqueline Shepherd, and many others on Sky Sports.

While mentioning the name of the renowned commentators, Zainab Abbas announced on her Twitter that it will be an honor to be a part of the Sky Sports production for the second edition of The Hundred.

Great to be back with this wonderful @SkySports team for @thehundred including Stuart Broad,Eoin Morgan,Ebony Rainford – Brent,Nasser Hussain,Kevin Pieterson, Darren Sammy,Kass Naidu,Jacqueline Shepherd and many others, @thehundred starts tomorrow! Tune in for all the action. pic.twitter.com/1avkPKhuRn — zainab abbas (@ZAbbasOfficial) August 2, 2022

It is pertinent to mention here that Zainab was among the big names who hosted The Hundred’s inaugural edition on Sky Sports last year as a presenter.

According to the ECB, the second edition of The Hundred will take place from August 3 to September 3 in Southampton, where the Southern Brave will begin their title defense against Welsh Fire.

Some top Pakistani players will also be participating in the franchise league this year. The likes of Wahab Riaz, Naseem Shah, and Mohammad Hasnain will represent their respective franchises.

Some of the Pakistani players have also been displaying phenomenal performance in the ongoing County Championship, T20 Blast, and One Day Cup in England.