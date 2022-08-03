Pakistan Sports Board Declares PHF Elections Illegal

Pakistan Hockey Federation’s elections have been declared illegal by Pakistan Sports Board. Terming the election process as faulty and unlawful, PSB has sought a verdict from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the matter.

The administrative affairs of the Pakistan Hockey Federation are once again disputed as Pakistan Sports Board has termed the election of PHF invalid. According to the PSB representative, Pakistan Hockey Federation called a session on 5 August without informing any PSB representatives which is against the law.

The elections have been declared illegal as Pakistan Sports Board was not given due information and rights to carry out the process. PHF has not even provided any official voter list to the Pakistan Sports Board. On the basis of the above points, PSB has decided to boycott the session to be conducted by PHF on 5 August.

Pakistan Sports Board has referred the matter to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the process of the election can not be completed until the final word has been received from the Prime Minister’s Office.