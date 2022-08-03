Sindh Earmarks Rs. 1.5 Billion for People’s Bus Service Route Rehabilitation

Sindh government will allocate Rs. 1.5 billion for the rehabilitation of People’s Bus Service routes. Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah greenlit the project during a provincial cabinet meeting.

CM has told the transport department to cooperate with the local government to expedite the repairs. He stressed for all routes be ready before the complete mobilization of the bus service.

During the meeting, CM learned that the routes had several problems such as huge potholes, obstructive intersections, damaged sewerage lines, etc. “I want both departments to complete the work within 40 days,” CM said.

He also instructed the transport department to set up 250 bus stops within 20 days. CM told the relevant departments to work in tandem for swift completion of the repairs.

The total of operational routes to 5. Other operational routes include:

Route No. 1 — Spans between Malir and Tower (27 kilometers)

Route No. 2 — Stretches between North Karachi and Korangi Crossing (30 kilometers)

Route No. 3 — Stretches between North Karachi to Nasir Jump (38 kilometers)

Route No. 6 — Spans between Orangi Tower and Singer Chowrangi (27 kilometers)

Transport minister Sharjeel Memon told the CM that the efforts are being fast-tracked to rehabilitate the remaining bus routes.