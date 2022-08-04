FBR and Tobacco Units to Sign Agreement for Installation of Track and Trace System

Four tobacco units have decided to sign tripartite agreements with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

Sources said that four tobacco factories including Asia Tobacco, Frontier Leaf Tobacco, Falcon Tobacco, and International Cigarette have decided to sign tripartite agreements with FBR for the implementation of the Track and Trace System at their factories.

ALSO READ FBR Allows Online Hearings for Disciplinary Proceedings

FBR has also deputed five officials to the premises of these factories to check the production of aforesaid units.

“I am directed to refer to RTO Bahawalpur’s letter no RTO BWP.SO-II /red-114 /vol-3/825 dated 2/8/2022 on the posting of officer’s u/s 40-B of the sales tax act, 1990 to monitor the implementation of TTS in Tobacco Sector”, a letter issued by the FBR reads.

ALSO READ Faisalabad Traders Announce Long March to Islamabad Over Sales Tax in Electricity Bills

It is requested that this office may please be kept posted about the production monitoring of aforesaid units, it added. It is pertinent to note that FBR has so far installed Track and Trace System at Pakistan Tobacco Company, Philip Morris, and Khyber Tobacco Company (KTC).