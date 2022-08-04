FBR Allows Online Hearings for Disciplinary Proceedings

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has allowed personal hearings for the accused or appellant officers through online channels (zoom etc.) for completion of the disciplinary proceedings and departmental appeals.

FBR has issued an office order in this regard, stating that the physical presence of the accused or appellant officers would not be required during the disciplinary proceedings and departmental appeals.

As per the FBR’s instructions to its field officer, accused or appellant officers are required to physically attend the personal hearings.

In some cases, the accused/appellants and the hearing officers are available in the same city, while in most cases, the accused or appellants have to travel from other cities to attend the personal hearing.

However, keeping in view the hike in travel expenses, FBR has decided that hearing officers will have to provide accused/appellants with the option of an online hearing.