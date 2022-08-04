Karachi Issues a Traffic Plan for Tomorrow’s Muharram Procession

Karachi administration has issued a traffic plan in light of tomorrow’s Muharram procession. According to details, the authorities will cordon off the National Highway from 9:30 pm to 11:00 pm on Thursday night in order to safeguard the participants.

The procession will begin at Imamia Imambargah and conclude at Hussaini Imambargah, said Superintendent of Traffic Police Malir, Syed Arshad Hussain. The authorities will barricade the highway from both the main city as well as the Quaidabad entrance.

Senior Superintend of Police apprised the media regarding alternative routes, which include:

Quaidabad to Wireless Gate to Malir Halt.

Jinnah Avenue Malir Halt Railway Crossing to Darakhshan Society to Kala Board.

Manzil Pump to Yunus Chowrangi.

Radio Pakistan to Quaidabad to Dawood Chowrangi.

The government is expected to issue an alternate route plan for Ashura processions within the next two days.

Road Issues

Karachiites are facing problems due to massive potholes created by monsoon rains and sewage lines damaged across the city.

According to the authorities, a 72-inch diameter sewage line leading to Ziauddin Ahmed Road collapsed on July 30 creating a massive crater on the road. Fortunately, no one was harmed or injured due to the incident.

Instead, a viral social media video shows motorcyclists using a sewage pipe as an underpass tunnel. The video garnered massive attention, with commenters mocking Sindh Government for its complacency.

Earlier this month, transport minister Sharjeel Memon said in a cabinet meeting that efforts to rehabilitate the main thoroughfares of Karachi are being fast-tracked. Yet, the residents are still waiting for a tangible follow-up to that claim.