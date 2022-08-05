Diploma Students Can Now Easily Get Admissions to Universities

In a positive development, the Diploma of Associate Engineering (DAE) has been declared equivalent to FSc Pre-Engineering and Pre-Medical.

The development paves the way for millions of DAE students to seek admission to universities on merit.

ALSO READ HEC Extends Deadline for Pakistani Students Wishing to Return to China

Speaking in this regard, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Punjab, Akhtar Abbas Bharwana, termed the development as extraordinary and hoped that DAE students will now be able to pursue higher education.

COO TEVTA Punjab added that technical education is the need of the hour, claiming that DAE students have brighter future career prospects than most FSc students.

In a separate development, COO TEVTA Punjab recently sent a summary to the provincial, seeking to provide a special allowance to all TEVTA employees.

As per details, TEVTA has sought up to 25% allowance for employees at all administrative levels. Note here that the provincial Finance Ministry had initially advised TEVTA against such a summary.