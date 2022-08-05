HEC Extends Deadline for Pakistani Students Wishing to Return to China

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has extended the deadline for the submission of data collection forms by Pakistani students who want to resume their studies in China to 10 August.

The initial deadline was 21 July 2022 but the extension is aimed at acquiring the most recent information about the remaining students who have been told to submit their particulars via an online form.

The collected data will be shared with the concerned Chinese authorities for further processing and verification of the students.

The first batch of students, who had returned to Pakistan at the peak of the pandemic, went back to China in June and resumed studying at their universities after complying with COVID-19 SOPs. For more than two years, the Chinese government had denied them re-entry despite reducing the COVID-19 restrictions in the country.

A special flight of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had flown 100 students from the New Islamabad International Airport to Xi’an, the capital of the Shaanxi province in central China.