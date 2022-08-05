FBR to Finalize Draft to Amend Finance Act 2022

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will finalize the draft of the Ordinance by August 10 (Wednesday) to amend the Finance Act 2022 to withdraw the decision of a fixed tax regime on electricity bills for traders for one year period.

ALSO READ RCCI Demands Withdrawal of Fixed Tax Imposed on Electricity Bills

Sources told Propakistani that the FBR has started drafting the Ordinance. The Ordinance would be finalized by August 10 and would be vetted during next week and subsequently promulgated. The drafting of the Ordinance started on Thursday and the exercise would be completed by next week.

ALSO READ FBR and Tobacco Units to Sign Agreement for Installation of Track and Trace System

Miftah Ismail and Federal Minister for Power, Khurram Dastgir Khan, Thursday announced that on the demand of traders, the government has decided to withdraw a fixed tax regime on electricity bills for one year period.