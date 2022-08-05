Govt to Hire FC Platoons to Protect Construction Projects in Balochistan

The federal government has decided to hire Frontier Corps (FC) platoons for all the ongoing National Highway Authority (NHA) projects in Balochistan that are vulnerable to terrorist threats.

It was learned that the cost will be met by the respective contingency head.

Official documents revealed that the NHA Executive Board has approved the deployment of FC troops for the provision of security for the construction of Ziarat Mor-Kach-Harnai-Sanjavi Road through the contingency head amounting to Rs. 153.5 million.

The board has directed the project authorities to submit revised PC-1s for approval after incorporating the total cost for the FC Security before the exhaustion of contingency heads in the respective projects.

The NHA Executive Board allowed NHA to procure consultancy services for a ‘Feasibility Study, Detailed Design, and Construction Supervision’ as per the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) Rule-42(f) and hold a competition between State Owned Entities (M/s National Engineering Services Pakistan (Pvt.) Ltd. and M/s Engineering Consultancy Services Punjab (Pvt.) Ltd. through limited tendering without any advertisement for the following projects: