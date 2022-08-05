Skardu’s Scenic Kharphocho Fort Gets a New Track [Pictures]

Kharphocho Fort (also known as Skardu Fort) in Gilgit Baltistan (GB) has got a new track in an effort to improve the sense of security and attract more tourists to the area.

Along the track, new railings have been fixed which emanate emerald green lighting, illuminating the pathway at night, and giving a scenic view after the sunset.

Moreover, to ensure that the tourists feel well rested along the way, benches have been installed where they can relax during their hike and also enjoy a great view of the Skardu valley.

Furthermore, to prevent littering in the area, a number of trashcans have been fixed on multiple sides of the track.

History of Kharphocho Fort

The fort was erected by King Ali Sher Khan Anchan at the end of the sixteenth century.

Due to its strategic location, General Zorawar Singh of the Dogra Rajput clan occupied the fort, and later on, it became part of his multiple military operations to conquer areas of Baltistan and merge them into the princely state of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).

However, it was completely razed to the ground on the orders of Ranbir Singh, Maharaja of J&K, in 1857.

GB CM Asks Youth to Engage in E-Businesses

In another news, on Friday, Gilgit Baltistan’s Chief Minister, Khalid Khurshid, in a statement advised the youth to begin e-businesses and earn an honorable income.

Additionally, he urged the youth to apply for loans of up to Rs. 3 million for the e-businesses, as the government of GB had begun the execution of a self-employment scheme.

He claimed the scheme will expand the business and create more employment prospects in the Information Technology (IT) sector.