All You Need to Know About Preliminary CSS 2023 Test

The Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) has announced the registration, schedule, and test date of the MCQ-based Preliminary Test (MPT) for the Competitive Examination 2023 (CSS 2023).

Introduced in 2022, the MPT is a mandatory qualifier for candidates to appear in the written competitive examinations of the Central Superior Service (CSS) for recruitment in the BS-17 federal government posts for twelve occupational groups/services.

ALSO READ All You Need to Know About UNDP Pakistan Internships for 2022

These are the 12 occupational services that candidates can join after passing the CSS exams:

Pakistan Customs Service (PCS) Commerce and Trade Group (CTG) Foreign Service of Pakistan (FSP) Inland Revenue Service (IRS) Information Group (IG) Military Lands & Cantonment (MLC) Office Management Group (OMG) Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) Pakistan Audit and Accounts Service (PAAS) Police Service of Pakistan (PSP) Postal Group (PG) Railways (Commercial & Transport) Group (RCTG)

Eligibility Criteria

Males and females, including differently-abled persons, with a minimum of a second division Bachelor’s degree, can take the MPT and the CSS.

Age limit: 21 to 30 years.

Age Relaxation

The upper age limit can be relaxed by two years for the categories mentioned in rule six of CSS Competitive Examination Rules-2019 and onwards after the completion of the documentary requirements.

Additionally, the cutoff date for a candidate’s eligibility regarding age, qualification, domicile, etc., is 31 December 2022.

MPT Total and Passing Marks

The total marks as announced by the FPSC are 200, while the passing marks are 66. Also, there is no negative marking for the MPT.

MPT Centers

The FPSC will conduct the MPT at multiple centers in different districts across the country.

Abbottabad Bahawalpur Dera Ghazi (DG) Khan D.I (Dera Ismail) Khan Faisalabad Gilgit Gujranwala Hyderabad Islamabad Karachi Lahore Larkana Multan Muzaffarabad Peshawar Quetta Rawalpindi Sargodha Sukkur Turbat

How to Apply?

CSS aspirants must visit the FPSC’s website to apply for the MPT between 8 and 22 August.

After successfully submitting the application and fee, they will be able to download an admission certificate from the website.

Important Dates

Application opening 8 August 2022 Application closing 22 August 2022 Test date 2 October 2022

ALSO READ HEC Extends Deadline for Pakistani Students Wishing to Return to China

Fee Details

The FPSC stated that candidates are to pay Rs. 250 before the closing date at the nearest Government Treasury, State Bank of Pakistan, or National Bank of Pakistan, to the account ‘CO2101-Organs of State Exam Fee (FPSC Receipt).’

They must also bring the original fee form to the examination center on the test day.

Important Guidelines for the MPT 2023

Candidates are responsible for providing correct and complete information in their own interests.

Carefully fill out the online form and check it before submitting it.

Write the CNIC and Date of Birth correctly on the form as a wrong entry may result in the rejection of the application.

Examination centers cannot be changed after the application is submitted.

Strict compliance with the CSS CE Rules, 2019 is required they are amended from time to time and their acceptance by candidates is a pre-requisite.

The FPSC has zero tolerance for cheating or unfair means of taking the test.

Candidates can contact the FPSC for their queries and information at 051-111-000-248, 051-9219845, 051-9223282, and 051-9210702.

FPSC’s Official Public Notice for MPT 2023