All You Need to Know About UNDP Pakistan Internships for 2022

The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) Pakistan has announced various internships for Islamabad and Peshawar for Pakistani nationals who desire to work in an international organization.

The internship is an excellent chance for students and graduates who wish to gain firsthand experience in UNDP’s working environment. The candidates will be required to contribute through their academic knowledge, while they will also acquire practical insights into the functions of the organization.

The UNDP is looking for interns in the following units:

Democratic Governance Unit – Islamabad

Crisis Prevention & Recovery Unity – Islamabad

Development Policy Unit- Islamabad

Stabilization & Development Program – Peshawar

Standard Premises/ICT Unit – Islamabad

Human Resource Unit – Islamabad

Environment & Climate Change Unit – Islamabad

Eligibility Criteria

As per the details, any Pakistani, male or female, can apply for the internship. In addition, the UNDP also encourages differently-abled persons to apply for the program.

Furthermore, to be eligible for the internship, the candidates have to fulfill one of the below-mentioned requirements:

Must be enrolled in a graduate school program (second university degree or equivalent or higher). Must be enrolled in the final year of a degree program (minimum bachelor’s degree or equivalent). Be a graduate

Duration

The deadline to apply for the program is 15 August 2022.

Procedure to Apply

Interested candidates are advised to visit the official link of the UNDP Pakistan for the online application and more information about the program.