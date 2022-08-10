Garmin Launches Enduro 2 Premium Rugged Smartwatch With 46-Day Battery

Garmin has launched its latest Enduro 2 smartwatch with outstanding features. It has a long-life battery with a solar charging panel and many fitness tracking features.

Professional runners and athletes prefer Garmin products due to their high-end technology and rugged build. The rear cover and bezel of Enduro 2 are made up of titanium along with a fiber-reinforced polymer casing. It comes with a nylon sport loop band for a better grip.

Features

Talking about the display, Enduro 2 has a 1.4-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 280 x 280 px. For additional durability, the screen is covered with sapphire crystal. It has an LED flashlight that can help with their nighttime training. The watch comes with 32GB storage which can store more than 2000 songs at a time. In addition, the watch is 10ATM water resistant.

For healthcare, Enduro 2 features a Garmin Elevate v4 heart rate sensor in addition to an Oxygen saturation(SpO2), sleep, and stress tracking system. It includes other fitness tracking features such as running dynamics, visual race predictor, grade-adjusted pace, topographical maps, and many other features.

Insane Battery Life

According to Garmin, the battery life of the Enduro 2 is rated at up to 46 days. It consists of a solar charging panel that helps the battery last longer. This feature helps athletes to use the watch throughout their races.

If you set it to power saver mode, the watch can keep going for an astounding 550 days according to Garmin.

The watch has onboard Wi-Fi and Bluetooth with ANT+ (a wireless protocol for exchanging data over short distances) connectivity. It has a multiband GNSS with SatIQ, that selects the most power-efficient GPS signal to help less power.

The price of Garmin Enduro 2 is $1100 and it is available at the Garmin store.

