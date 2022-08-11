Hackers Breach Punjab Land Record Authority

An unknown hacker group has recently breached Punjab Land Record Authority’s (PLRA) data system to try and tamper with the Land Record Management Information System. The authority enhanced its security soon after detecting the hacking attempt.

The news comes from 24NewsHD, which shared the report on Wednesday on its TV channel. The report confirms that PLRA has now upgraded its security.

Furthermore, the authority’s Additional Director General has written a letter to the Secretary of the Board of Revenue about the hack and the new security features of its data system. The Director General informed the board that these unknown hackers used fake CNIC numbers to create fake accounts through some rural centers and land record centers to access data from the Land Records System.

Since the hacking attempt, all official operators at the Land Record Centres and Rural Centres Maal (Revenue) have been directed to change their passwords and login information to update security. Operators will also be required to verify their logins through fingerprints from NADRA.

The complete CNIC data of official operators will also be available in the Land Record System and legal action will be taken against fake accounts.

Data breaches and leaks have become a lot more common lately. Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) recently had its data leaked without being hacked. The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), however, had its data breached through a cyberattack that leaked a lot of sensitive information.

Pakistan’s government authorities have been focusing on digitizing their processes and apps, but clearly, there is a need for better security systems for all these tech developments. However, it is also true that no matter how secure a data system is, there is almost always a way to breach it.