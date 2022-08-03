StormFiber was Briefly Hacked by Indians

StormFiber, the popular fiber-based internet service provider (ISP) was briefly attacked by Indian hackers. The hack happened around 12 pm today and trying to access the website showed a giant Indian flag with the hacker’s username and a message that said “We are tired of sniffing PAK Defence Data”.

The website’s home page was swiftly taken down by StormFiber for safeguarding purposes. Fortunately, only the website home page was hacked and the company’s backend remains safe, meaning customer data and other private information is still safe.

The website, however, is still unaccessible and has been offline for over 4 hours now.

We reached out to StormFiber for an official comment on the matter. The ISP confirmed that the website was attacked by foreign hackers and the home page was changed. The website was taken down so it could be sanitized and patched promptly. Here is the full statement.

In the statement, StormFiber also confirms that they are working on a new website which is set for deployment next month. This new website is built on the “latest technology and infrastructure”. It was still under the testing phase when the home page was attacked.

They are also working on securing customer card numbers through tokenization. This will save your card details so you don’t have to enter it again every single time you visit the website.