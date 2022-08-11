Mattress Company is Hiring ‘Professional Sleepers’ to Sleep on the Job

An online American mattress company called Casper is looking for professional sleepers who will be paid to sleep on its mattresses and share their experiences on social media.

In order to show the public and netizens how easy it is to get a good night’s sleep on its mattresses, the New York-based business is reportedly trying to find someone with an “exceptional sleeping ability”.

The job posting on its website read: “Join the Casper Sleepers and show off your sleeping skills in public, on social and anywhere else people are looking. So join us to literally sleep on the job because we believe good sleep changes everything”.

The ideal candidate is expected to be able to sleep at Casper stores and “unexpected settings out in the world” while possessing the unique ability to sleep wherever and whenever. They must also desire to sleep “as much as possible” and be able to “sleep through anything”.

Another criterion is that applicants must be comfortable with their hours of slumber being recorded on camera.

The chosen applicant for the part-time job will be required to post about their sleeping experience on various social media networks during the time they spend awake.

Applications for the job can be submitted until 11 August. Meanwhile, Casper has not yet revealed a salary range for the job that allows wearing pajamas for work.