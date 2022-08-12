CDA Confiscates Files After Unearthing Massive Plot Allotment Scam in I-11

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has confiscated the allotment files of nearly a dozen plots of a sector in Islamabad after it emerged that the land for these plots was allocated illegally.

The Security Directorate of the CDA has seized files of 11 plots of sector I-11 as a preliminary investigation proved that these plots have been allotted through backdated signatures of senior officials.

According to details, Member Estate CDA, Naveed Ilahi, received a complaint a few days ago, contending that 11 plots of I-11 were allocated using backdate signatures of officers. After this, the Security Directorate conducted a brief probe and found irregularities in the allotment of these plots.

It must be noted that a scam involving the allotment of over 100 plots of I-11 and I-12 sectors using backdated signatures of CDA officers also came to light a couple of years ago. Since then, the Security Directorate has been conducting a probe into the matter and the findings of the investigation are still awaited.

A few years ago, the Security Directorate also confiscated files of seven plots of an I series sector from One Window Operation (OWP) and referred the case to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). Last year, the FIA filed a case related to one plot while an investigation into the illegal allotment of the remaining plots is still ongoing.

Last month, the Security Directorate also unearthed the illegal allotment of seven plots in the D-13 sector. The matter initially came to light a few months ago after a senior female officer found out that two plots in D-13 have been allotted under her signatures.

After a preliminary investigation, the Security Directorate found out that these plots were allotted under the fake signatures of several senior officials of the CDA. It also found that files of these seven plots are missing from the record of the Land Directorate.