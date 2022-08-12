Pakistan’s 7th Population Consensus Postponed for Lack of Technical Equipment

The proceedings for the seventh House and Population Census has been postponed for four months due to the delayed procurement of technical equipment.

Sources told ProPakistani today that the census was scheduled for the end of August but it is now expected in the last week of December.

According to the initial schedule, the results of the census were to be submitted to the Election Commission in December 2022 but the results of the census can now be submitted to the Election Commission by March 2023.

This delay in process of the proposed Digital Census has raised questions about whether the upcoming general election will be held on the basis of new census data or old data.

Note that the federal government had announced that the upcoming general elections would be held on the basis of a new, digitally conducted census.

The pilot project of software testing of the digital House and Population Census has begun and is being conducted in a few cities for software testing.

The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) will compile the report on the pilot project.

The government has already released Rs. 5 billion for the Digital Census on the request of the PBS for the procurement of software and equipment.

When contacted by ProPakistani for a comment on the matter, the spokesman for the PBS said that he is unaware of the development and is unable to confirm it.