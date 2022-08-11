EU Ambassador Appreciates Pakistan’s Role in GSP Plus

The Ambassador of the European Union (EU) to Pakistan, Dr. Riina Kionka, appreciated Pakistan’s role in GSP Plus during her meeting with the Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Mr. Miftah Ismail, at Finance Division today.

Minister Ismail welcomed the Ambassador of the EU and highlighted bilateral relations and development cooperation between the EU and Pakistan. He said that Pakistan highly values its bilateral ties with the EU, including trade and economic relations. He stressed the need to further strengthen trade relations between Pakistan and the European Union.

The Finance Minister also apprised the EU ambassador of recent economic developments and policies of the present government. The Finance Minister stated that enhancing revenue collection, boosting exports, increasing remittances, and making the energy sector sustainable are the foremost priorities of the present government.

The two sides discussed matters of mutual interest and cooperation, including progress on GSP Plus.

Ambassador H.E. Dr. Riina Kionka also highlighted the mutual relations between Pakistan and the EU in diversified fields and appreciated the present government’s ongoing economic reform agenda. The Ambassador also supported Pakistan’s efforts toward making progress for GSP Plus and extended her cooperation.

The Finance Minister thanked the EU Ambassador for her cooperation and assured her all-out support from Finance Ministry.

Minister of State for Finance and Revenue, Dr. Aisha Ghous Pasha, Special Secretary Finance, and senior officers attended the meeting.