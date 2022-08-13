Karachi Board Postpones All Intermediate Exams Due to Rain

The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) has postponed all the intermediate examinations that were scheduled to take place today to 24 August.

As per its notification released yesterday, the examinations of the following groups have been postponed:

Humanities Regular (Economics-II)

Humanities Regular (Islamic Studies-II)

Humanities Regular (General History-II/ Options I & I)

Humanities Private (Economics-II)

Humanities Private (Islamic Studies-II)

Humanities Private (General History-II/ Options I & I)

Special Students (Outlines of Home Economics-I)

Diploma (Anatomy & Physiology-V)

A spokesperson for the BIEK detailed that the rescheduled examinations will be conducted in the same centers and time on 24 August (Wednesday).

The BIEK had previously rescheduled the intermediate examinations that were to commence on 11 August to 22 August.

The following examinations had been postponed according to its previous notification.

Civics-II and Sociology-II for (Arts Group in regular and private)

Statistics-II (Arts Group regular)

Nursing (Home Economics Group)

Fine Arts-I

The examinations will be held at the previously notified times and centers on 22 August, as stated by the spokesperson.

The decision was made in cognizance of the Pakistan Meteorological Department’s (PMD) weather forecast for the city.