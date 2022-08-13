Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro and Buds 4 Pro Launched

Xiaomi’s latest launch event unveiled the company’s new and improved foldable phone, Mix Fold 2. Alongside the new foldable, we also got to see a handful of other products such as the new Watch S1 Pro as well as the Buds 4 Pro.

Let’s have a look.

Watch S1 Pro

Watch S1 Pro is a direct rival to Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. It has a 1.47-inch AMOLED screen with 480 x 480 resolution, 600 nits peak brightness, and sapphire crystal protection just like Samsung’s new smartwatch. It has a stainless steel chassis and has 5ATM water resistance as well. You can choose between a leather strap and a silicone strap.

Its fitness and health tracking features are quite customary including a 24/7 heart rate sensor, SpO2 meter, sleep tracking, stress measurement, and more. There are over 117 sports modes and a built-in microphone so you can take calls directly from the watch using Bluetooth. There is dual-band GPS and WiFi connectivity as well.

Xiaomi says that the 500 mAh battery can last up to 14 days of regular use and 10 days of heavy use.

Watch S1 Pro will be available in Black and Silver color options for $222. It is limited to China for now and there is no word on a global launch.

Buds 4 Pro

Xiaomi’s new Buds 4 Pro are now the highest-end wireless earbuds in its lineup. These buds have 11mm dynamic audio drivers, Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), Bluetooth 5.3, and support SBC/AAC/LHDC 4.0 codecs. There are three microphones as well as a bone voiceprint sensor on each earbud for optimal voice pickup.

Battery life is 9 hours without ANC and 38 hours with the charging case. There is IP54 water resistance, dual device pairing, and pressure-sensitive stems to let you control music playback, pick-up calls, and more.

Just like the Watch S1 Pro, the new Buds 4 Pro is only available in China for now for $163.