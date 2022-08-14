FATF On-Site Visit Expected Later This Month

The on-site visit of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) is likely to be conducted by the end of this month.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has deputed two more Customs officers of BS-19 for assisting the on-site visit. Earlier, a senior officer of BS-20 was also deputed for this purpose. The FBR has issued a notification in this regard.

According to the notification, the services of Wajid Zaman, (BS-19), posted as Additional Director, Directorate of Transit Trade Peshawar, and Haleema Qasim (BS-19), posted as Additional Director, Directorate General of Customs Valuation, Karachi are attached with the office of Director, Directorate of Cross Border Currency Movement, Islamabad for FATF Joint Group on-site visit preparation.

Earlier, on 27th July, the FBR appointed senior officer of Pakistan Customs, Syed Asad Raza Rizvi (BS-20), to assist in the process of the on-site visit.

The purpose of the on-site visit is to check whether all the items on the action plan have been met in a sustainable manner and implemented fully by the authorities. Pakistan would be removed from the grey list if the on-site visit is successful.