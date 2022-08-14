State Bank Officially Unveils Rs. 75 Commemorative Note

Pakistan is celebrating its 7th independence day and the State Bank of Pakistan has unveiled an Rs. 75 commemorative banknote to honor the country’s diamond jubilee.

The central bank unveiled the special note earlier today on Twitter, saying “The note will be available for public issuance from 30th September 2022.”

Fittingly, the emerald green currency note comes with portraits of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Sir Syed Ahmad Khan, Allama Muhammad Iqbal, and Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah. The portraits signify the struggle of Pakistan’s founding members for the country’s independence.

Similarly, the vignette on the back, designed by young and upcoming artist, Sara Khan, shows the national animal Markhor and the national animal Deodar, reflecting the importance of preserving our environment and Pakistan’s unique flora and fauna.

Here’s the special banknote:

The banknote was approved by the federal government in accordance with the SBP Act 1956 following the recommendations of the SBP Board.

The color scheme, portraits, vignettes along with public service message were conceived by the internal banknote committee at the State Bank of Pakistan and integrated into a final banknote design by the banknote designers at De La Rue, United Kingdom.

The note also comes with a plethora of security features including raised printing that can be felt by running your fingers across the portraits, a watermark of Quaid-e-Azam’s portrait and 75 numeral, Pureimage security thread with pulsing holographic rainbow effect, micro-lettering of 75 numeral among others.

Here are all the security features of the commemorative note:

What are your thoughts on the design? Let us know in the comments section.