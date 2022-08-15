Bill for Abolition of District Administration’s Judicial Powers Mysteriously Vanishes

The bill for the abolition of the district administration’s judicial powers vanished on Sunday after it was approved by the Parliament.

The President’s House acknowledged a lack of information about the missing bill, and Senator Irfan Siddiqui announced that he will highlight the issue in the House.

The bill in question was passed by the Senate on 23 May, and by the National Assembly (NA) on 8 June, after which it was sent to the President’s House via the PM’s Office on 21 June.

Officials from the President’s House stated that it has not received the bill’s file.

A similar incident was reported earlier this year when a bill for missing people mysteriously disappeared after it was sent to the Senate. The news was revealed by the former Minister for Human Rights, Shireen Mazari, and corroborated by Committee Chairman, Senator Walid Iqbal of the PTI, and PML-N Senator, Irfan Siddiqui.

Mazari had maintained in May that she had been called to the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) headquarters over the disappearance of the bill. She stated that subsequent to the tabling of the bill in the NA, it was referred to the Interior Committee where “invisible shadows” had attempted to alter its clauses.