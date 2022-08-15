Govt Increase Price of Petrol Despite Dip in International Oil Prices

The government on Monday announced an increase in price of petrol despite a decrease in oil prices in the international market.

At the last fortnightly review, the government decreased the price of petrol while jacking up the price of high-speed diesel (HSD).

International oil prices have hit near-year lows in recent days after surging to their highest level since 2008 earlier in the year. Brent crude fell below $95 today amid sluggish demand from China and reports that Western powerhouses and Iran may soon agree to a deal.

After multiple successive hikes, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced a reduction in prices of all petroleum products on July 14 to pass on the benefit of decreasing crude rates in the international market.