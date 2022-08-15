New International Airline to Start Direct Flights Between Pakistan and UK

A new UK-based airline, IPS Airways, is planning to launch direct routes between Leeds Bradford Airport and East Midlands Airport in the UK and Lahore and Islamabad.

Starting this fall, the airline will operate direct flights between both countries on Airbus A330-200 aircraft.

Sharing the development, IPS Airways mentioned on its website, “Discover the amazing history and beauty of Pakistan with the UK’s only airline flying directly from Leeds/Bradford and East Midlands”.

Furthermore, Lahore and Islamabad routes have been added to the ‘Our Destinations’ section of the website.

A UK Airline Schedule Analyst called Sean M. had tweeted about the new routes between the countries in May and mentioned the following routes:

He added that limited information was available on the airline’s website.

In other news, Virgin Atlantic Airlines, another UK-based airline, announced last week that it is increasing its flights to Pakistan, and from Lahore and Islamabad to the UK.

It stated that it will run five two-way flights from Lahore to London on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

Virgin Atlantic Airways had begun its flights to Pakistan in 2020 and is also going to operate four flights from Islamabad, effective from 11 January 2023.