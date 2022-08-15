Pakistan Received Highest Inflows of $1.4 Billion from UAE in Roshan Digital Account

Pakistan has received the highest inflows of $1.429 billion from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) under the Roshan Digital Account (RDA).

According to official documents, overall inflows from UAE are much higher than second-placed Saudi Arabia. The country has received inflows of $777 million from Saudi Arabia in Roshan Digital Account.

With inflows of $375 million, the United States (US) is third on the list while the United Kingdom (UK) is fourth on the list with inflows of $285 million. Qatar occupies the fifth spot with inflows of $131 million.

The highest number of 131,356 accounts were opened in Saudi Arabia followed by 109,191 in UAE. The UK with 46,287 accounts is third on the list, followed by the US with 16,397 accounts, and Qatar with 13,063 accounts.

Till July 28, Pakistan received a total of $4.745 billion in RDA from 437,273 accounts opened in different countries. The country-wise position of accounts opened and funds received in Roshan Digital Account (RDA) is given below: