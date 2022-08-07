Roshan Digital Account Inflows Sink to Lowest Level in 17 Months

The inflows under Roshan Digital Account witnessed a decline of almost 25 percent with inflows standing at $188 million — a much lower number than June.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the total deposits under RDA increased to $4.794 billion in July from Rs. 4.606 billion which was reported in June.

According to official data, the deposits under the RDAs registered inflows of $188 million in July 2022, as compared to $250 million in June, which depicts a month-on-month decrease of 24.8 percent.

The monthly inflows have been consistently above the $200 million after February 2021 (inflows of $169 million), with just two months i.e. May 2021 with inflows of $197 million and May 2022 with inflows of $189 million failing to cross the $200 million mark.

A total of 441,344 RDAs have been opened since they were launched, representing a 2.8 percent increase on a monthly basis from 429,364 in June.

Moreover, the total investments made through the RDA inflows totaled $3.1 billion from September 2020 to July 2022. So far, conventional Naya Pakistan Certificates (NPCs) have received $1,635 million, whereas Islamic NPCs collected $1,454 million. Meanwhile, stocks received $41 million in inflows over the same period.