Platinum Azadi Celebrations at Faysal Bank Limited

Faysal Bank Limited organized a heartwarming ceremony for flag hoisting on August 14, 2022, to mark the 75th anniversary of Pakistan at their iconic Abdullah Haroon Road branch.

Celebrations of the 75th anniversary required a platinum edge, therefore FBL decided to showcase Pakistan’s inclusivity by inviting the Special Olympic athletes to grace the occasion.

Athletes from the Pakistan chapter of the Special Olympics were invited to join FBL in this grand celebration of Pakistan’s Independence Day.

FBL is enthusiastic to have these special champions shine with equal resonance. The reverberation of their achievements becomes equally treasurable.

Sports in Pakistan may have carried a national Flag, but their emotional impact far outweighs any other effect.

40 members of the athletic team joined the FBL families on Sunday morning to be part of the flag hoisting ceremony along with a cake cutting ceremony.

Prizes were also distributed among special athletes to recognize their efforts in the field of sports despite having challenges. Each person held on to a mini flag to flutter and add cheer to an already vibrant environment

“Faysal Islami strongly believes in inclusion from all segments of the society,” Yousaf Hussain, President and CEO, FBL, reiterated the Bank’s mission as part of its strategic objectives.

“On this special day of 75th year of our independence it is important to remember that we have to work towards the shining Pakistan, FBL plays its role by providing economic opportunities in a Shariah Compliant manner,” he added.

He further elaborated on the importance for society to endorse this need for inclusion and allow youth to aim for their dreams irrespective of their challenges.