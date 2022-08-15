Study Proves Multivitamins Have No Major Health Benefits

A study by the US Preventive Services Task Force Daily has found that consuming multivitamins does not promote important health benefits.

As per the results of this study, which were published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, it is better for most people to just drink water instead of swallowing multivitamin pills with it.

The study was based on the analysis of 84 research reports on more than 700,000 people and found no grounds that vitamin and mineral supplements help to prevent fatal ailments like heart attacks, strokes, and cancer. These supplements do not help prevent premature death either.

However, the daily intake of supplements may be beneficial for people with digestive problems, the researchers said. Additionally, daily vitamin D supplementation may help individuals with limited exposure to sunlight but it should be taken after consulting a doctor.

The researchers added that although multivitamins are neither beneficial nor harmful, it is advisable for people to spend their money on healthy foods instead and avoid misleading marketing schemes.