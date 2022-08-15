TecBrix Acquires DevOps Pakistan for Around $1 Million

TecBrix, a UAE-based digital transformation consulting company, has acquired the Karachi-based DevOps Pakistan to mark its entry into the South Asian nation’s booming startup ecosystem.

While the companies haven’t yet fully disclosed the acquisition terms, the deal has been finalized at around $1 million. According to a representative at TecBrix, the valuation has been done based on the existing service-based clientele and value addition by the resources of the company.

Founded by Salman Siddique, a Bahria University Alumni and DevOps Institute ambassador, DevOps Pakistan is a dedicated community for mentoring DevOps aspirants and building opportunities for DevOps professionals. Since 2018, the company has been providing DevOps Staff-Aug Services to companies. The company has placed 50+ professionals successfully who are employed by tech companies around the globe.

“The first time I talked to Salman about DevOps Pakistan, I knew this would be our gateway into the Pakistani market. We shared a mutual goal for the company. We intend to enter a market with a lot of potential and we need to provide platforms where they can showcase their talent and skills,” said Naveed Rehman, CEO TecBrix.

Naveed is a technopreneur from Faisalabad who is currently based in the UAE, which is also the headquarter for TecBrix. He has more than a decade of experience working with tech giants around the globe before launching TecBrix, a company that focuses on offering services in DevOps and Cloud technologies.

According to the TecBrix chief, “there’s a lot of work that needs to be done on DevOps Pakistan, and we understand that the community has not been fully functional, but we have exciting plans for it. Staff Augmentation is one of them, the platform is already outsourcing the DevOps professionals, and that’s just a start”.

In his closing remarks, Naveed requested the technology companies in Pakistan to join hands in bringing more opportunities on the technology front to Pakistan and help build a sustainable future for the younger generation, mainly but not limited to the ones working in the field of technology.

Before the acquisition, TecBrix was looking to enter the Pakistani market and believed there was no better way to enter the market than through a community that can be a center point for DevOps professionals and aspirants of the industry.

Salman expressed his excitement about the acquisition, saying, “I am just excited about the future of DevOps Pakistan. TecBrix has amazing ideas to take it to a much more successful stage that will benefit the company and help DevOps and the tech industry flourish here in Pakistan. I am happy to be part of the journey and see a dream come true”.

The deal was finalized in Karachi in the last week of July. The new website for the community has also been launched on the 14th of August.