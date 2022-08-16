Babar Azam Overtakes Hashim Amla at This Stage of His Career

Babar Azam continues to rule ODI cricket as he surpassed Hashim Amla to become the highest scorer after 88 innings. Babar Azam achieved the feat after reaching 4,506 runs in his 88th ODI innings.

Babar Azam is currently seeing the peak of his career as he keeps mounting runs across formats. However, it’s the ODI format where the top-ranked batter is continuously creating new records and raising the bar high.

While playing against the Netherlands in the first ODI, Babar Azam smashed 74 runs off 85 deliveries. His overall tally of 4,506 takes him above South legend Hashim Amla’s record of most runs after 88 innings.

Hashim Amla had scored 4,473 runs in his 88 ODI innings while Babar Azam has now scored 4,506 runs after an equal number of innings.