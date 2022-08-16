Punjab Announces to Regularize Thousands of Govt Teachers

By Haroon Hayder | Published Aug 16, 2022 | 12:01 pm

The Punjab government has decided to regularize thousands of teachers in public sector educational institutes, finally accepting one of the long-standing demands of the teachers.

Taking to Twitter, Punjab’s Education Minister, Dr. Murad Raas, said that the summary for the regularization of 14,000 government teachers has been initiated, signed, and moved forward.

The Minister added that the incumbent provincial government had promised teachers to regularize them, and has finally delivered on that promise. He asserted that more good news for teachers will follow soon.

