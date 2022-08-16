Punjab Announces to Regularize Thousands of Govt Teachers

The Punjab government has decided to regularize thousands of teachers in public sector educational institutes, finally accepting one of the long-standing demands of the teachers.

Taking to Twitter, Punjab’s Education Minister, Dr. Murad Raas, said that the summary for the regularization of 14,000 government teachers has been initiated, signed, and moved forward.

ANNOUNCEMENT

First good news for our 14,000 Teachers is that the file for Regularisation has been initiated, signed and moved forward. Promises made – Promises delivered. More good news coming soon InshAllah. — Murad Raas (@DrMuradPTI) August 16, 2022

The Minister added that the incumbent provincial government had promised teachers to regularize them, and has finally delivered on that promise. He asserted that more good news for teachers will follow soon.