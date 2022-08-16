WhatsApp Will Soon Let You Recover Deleted Messages

Ever had a message that you accidentally deleted on WhatsApp? Well, now the messaging app will let you undo your mistakes with a convenient feature update that is coming soon. As always, the upcoming feature was spotted by none other than WABetaInfo.

The new feature is rolling out to a few beta testers and the screenshot below shows what it will look like.

Once you delete a message after the new update, it will show a small popup that will give you the option to “undo” a deleted message. However, it will only give you a few seconds to recover the message.

This should save you the hassle of typing up your messages all over again if you accidentally deleted a large slab of text. It is unclear if this feature will let you recover media, voice messages, and documents too.

WhatsApp is also working on bringing a new footer for end-to-end encryption info on WhatsApp Desktop. The app will also let you set up an avatar for your profile photo, similar to Snapchat’s bitmoji. You can customize your avatar however you please and these can also be used for video calls. It will be available on WhatsApp iOS and Desktop as well.

These features are still in beta, so it will be a while before they become available for everyone on the stable version.