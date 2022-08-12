WhatsApp’s New Feature Will Give More Power to Admins of Group Chats

WhatsApp will launch a new feature allowing admins of the groups to approve the participants willing to join the group. Users cannot join the group via invitation link without the approval of the group admin.

According to the report by WhatsApp beta tracker, WABetaInfo, the new group membership approval is spotted in beta version 2.22.14.6. Admin can enable or disable this feature in the group settings. Once enabled, the participants of the groups will get the notification that the admin has turned on the “admin approval” mode.

When the admin enables this feature, he or she will get a notification if someone wants to join the group. According to WABetaInfo, the list of pending requests will appear below the approval option.

The admin approval feature will help protect the user’s privacy and prevent fake participants from entering the group.

In the current version, anyone having the group link can enter the group. This can create privacy issues if the link goes into the wrong hands. Now, the admin can verify the existing members of the group in case of any doubts. The new update is currently under development and will be released soon.