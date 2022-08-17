Federal Cabinet Rejects Proposal to Increase the Price of 35 Medicines

The Federal Cabinet has unanimously rejected the summary of the price hike – manufacturers’ recommended price (MRP) – of 35 medicines by the Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination.

In the meeting of the Federal Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held Tuesday at Prime Minister Secretariat Islamabad, the cabinet issued a directive that no increase in the prices of medicines without the approval of the Federal Cabinet shall be made.

The cabinet also approved the minimum limit for Diyat for the fiscal year 2022-23 to be equivalent to 30,630 grams of silver, which is worth roughly Rs. 4,300,000 on the recommendation of the Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue.

Moreover, the Federal Cabinet, on the recommendation of the Interior Ministry gave the approval to add the names of 10 people to the Exit Control Lists (ECL). The cabinet also approved the removal of 22 people from the ECL while granting three people the approval to go abroad once.

The cabinet ratified the following decisions of the Economic Coordination Committee taken on August 11, 2022:

(i) Issuance of GOP Guarantee in Favour of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) for Financing Facility of $142.0 Million (Aviation).

The cabinet also ratified the decisions of the Cabinet Committee for Disposal of Legislative Cases (CCLC) taken on August 15, 2022, these include:

(i) Authorization of Government Married Accommodation to Defence Security Force (DSF) Personnel: Amendment in Army Regulations (Rules)-1998.

(ii) Amendment in Annex ‘A’ to Rule 11 of Scales of Rations and Supplies (Regulations), 2015.

(iii) Amendments in National Skills University Act, 2018.

(iv) Appointment of Law Officers in Office of the Advocate General, ICT, Islamabad by Amending the President’s Order 1 of 2015.

(v) Pakistan Veterinary Medical Council (PVMC) Employees Service Regulations, 2022.