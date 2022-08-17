PNSC Bought Worn-Out Vessels Worth $42.75 Million

Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) has recently bought two vessels, worth $42.75 million, which are 14.5 years old and can be further used for the next five and half years only.

This was revealed by the officials of the PNSC in the meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Maritime Affairs. The officials informed the committee that the vessels were bought under the direction of PNSC Chairman Rizwan Ahmed. The committee directed the Ministry of Maritime Affairs to initiate an inquiry into the matter and also to refer it to Prime Minister’s Inspection Commission.

The committee, which met under the chairmanship of Senator Rubina Khalid, was informed by Ministry of Maritimes Affairs Secretary Mathar Niaz Rana that the ministry had reservations over the procurement of two vessels and stopped PNSC from procurement, however, the Chairman still went ahead.

The committee also strongly reacted to the chairman’s refusal to hand over the charge to Admiral Jawad Ahmed. The new chairman was appointed by the prime minister, and non-compliance with the prime minister’s order is a criminal offense.

The committee was informed that the chairman had filed a petition in this regard. However, as per the court’s decision, there is no mention of any stay. Terming the chairman’s refusal to hand over the charge, the committee directed the ministry to curtail his administrative power.

While briefing on the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) 2022-2023, the secretary apprised the committee that there are a total of 16 PSDP projects of the ministry, out of which 13 are related to Gwadar while the remaining three pertain to Korangi Fish Harbour.

The Chairman of Gwadar Port Authority, Naseer Khan Kashani, informed the committee that meetings are being held with the Shandong Institute of Commerce and Technology (SICT) on the exchange program to introduce courses in the Pakistan China Technical and Vocational Institute Gwadar. He also informed that PC-1 for the acquisition of the remaining land for Gwadar Port is under consideration and would be submitted to the Ministry of Planning and Development for approval.

The meeting was attended by Senators Syed Muhammad Ali Shah Jamot, Nuzhat Sadiq, Mohammad Abdul Qadir, Moula Bux Chandio, Muhammad Akram, Naseema Ehsan, and Saifullah Abro.