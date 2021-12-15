Pakistan Plans to Tackle Global Supply Chain Crisis by Boosting Its Shipping Fleet

Pakistan is planning to increase the capacity of its shipping fleet to make the most out of its geostrategic position and to help tackle the effects of a global supply chain crisis, Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, the Minister of Maritime Affairs told Reuters.

Pakistan has a coastline of over 1000 kilometers and three major ports including Karachi which can contribute to the development of the country. The country’s coastline is near destinations such as Africa and the Middle East whereas, the western shoreline is close to the Strait of Hormuz oil chokepoint.

Due to the pandemic, the transport of cargo and container ships has been hugely affected causing a supply chain crisis that is set to continue in the coming year.

The minister said that Pakistan is looking to step into the container shipping industry through a “public-private” mechanism. He further pointed out that Pakistan has also been affected by the problems created due to the crisis. To solve this problem, the country has decided to expand into the shipping container shipping industry in the long term.

Currently, there are 11 ships including oil tankers and dry bulkers owned by Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC). The state-owned corporation is looking to add 4 more ships to its fleet, said Zaidi.

The minister further disclosed that initially, Pakistan would charter space on container ships to test the market before deciding how many additional ships it requires. He further said that the country is looking to develop as a port hub, providing services to the landlocked Central Asian countries.

The Minister also highlighted Pakistan’s efforts to ensure that critical supplies reach Afghanistan. He said that the world should not leave Afghanistan as it would lead to an immense humanitarian catastrophe.