New Gwadar International Airport to be Equipped with Advanced Communications System

The New Gwadar International Airport (NGIA) will be equipped with an advanced communications system from Chinese Company Hytera, a leading global provider of professional communications technologies and solutions.

The NGIA, built across an area of 4,300 acres, is expected to become the largest airport in Pakistan after its completion on 2023 and is one of the main projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

ALSO READ Pakistan Gets Help From Sri Lanka After Bangladesh Denies Permission to Anchor Warship

To ensure the safety of passengers and employees both on the ground and in the air, the Hytera airport communications solution was chosen to provide reliable and robust communication for the NGIA.

According to the contract, Hytera will deploy top-of-the-line equipment and communication system for the new Gwadar International Airport, including 1 DIB-R5 Compact Tetra Base Station, Smart One Dispatch System, and multiple portable radios, mobile radios as well as repeaters.

The project marked another milestone of Hytera’s progress in the airport industry and the Pakistani market. Its roster of clients in the airport industry includes Qatar Airways, PMIA Airport, Hong Kong Airport, Vienna Airport, Charles de Gaulle Airport, and Helsinki Airport.