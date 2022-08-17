Sanctions Obstructing Growth of Pak-Iran Relations: Iranian Minister

Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Rostam Ghasemi has said that international embargoes and sanctions have become a great hurdle in the further enhancement of Pak-Iran Relations.

His remarks came during a luncheon hosted by Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq for the Iranian delegation headed by Rostam Ghasemi.

Sadiq suggested that Iran should strive to find alternative ways to enhance its relations with other nations instead of sanctions removal. He highlighted that religious tourism could be considered an important area of cooperation between Pakistan and Iran that has remained unexploited.

He reiterated that Pakistan attributes high importance to its relations with Iran and is desirous of further boosting these relations in all fields of mutual interests. He further highlighted that the government is looking forward to enhancing its relationship with Iran, which would be mutually beneficial for both sides.

The minister mentioned that instead of looking into overall development, both countries should adopt a thorough policy and identify a few but most important areas of cooperation that can provide maximum benefits to both sides, which was appreciated by his counterpart.

The Iranian minister stressed that both nations should work to boost development through cooperation in sectors including energy, agriculture, industry, and trade exchange. He further highlighted the challenges that Iran has been facing due to international embargoes and sanctions and their impact on the Iranian economy.

The meeting was also attended by Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan Syed Mohammad Ali Hosseini, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Mehdi Safari, Economic Affairs Division Secretary Adil Akbar Khan, and senior officials from both sides.