513 Professional Beggars and Ring Leaders Arrested in Islamabad

During the last three years, 513 professional beggars were arrested, operating in the Federal Capital, revealed a written reply from the Ministry of Interior to the Senate.

According to the Ministry, 414 beggars were persecuted after a thorough investigation, whereas 53 cases were registered against the leaders of the professional beggars.

The figures show that the crackdown against the beggars was most effective in 2021 during which 441 beggars were arrested and 370 punished on the relevant charges.

The ministry said that strict measures were being made to eradicate begging from the capital. The city has been divided into sections and for each section, an experienced officer had been appointed to oversee the operations. The Islamabad police has also been directed to carry out patrolling operations and deploy policemen in civil uniform in markets to arrest beggars.

In addition, strict instructions have also been issued to the traffic police to arrest beggars at traffic signals.

The written statement further said that the zonal Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) and the magistrate directly supervise the operations.